Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,934 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,260,896.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,378.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $178,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,058. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.