Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.41. 77,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,989,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion and a PE ratio of -192.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

