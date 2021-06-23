Liberty One Lithium (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Liberty One Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.46 and last traded at 0.45. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.43.

Liberty One Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRTTF)

Liberty One Lithium Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the acquisition and development of resource deposits in the United States and Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in gold claims of the Jackfish Lake Property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp.

