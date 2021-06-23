Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Shares of SJM opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

