Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $311,268.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00006031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.80 million and $311,268.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00379155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011370 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.