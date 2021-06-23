Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $707,583.60 and approximately $399.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00613206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.