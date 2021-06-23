Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden Sells 33,591 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $539,807.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,437,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LIND traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. 138,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $807.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.55.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

