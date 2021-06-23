Linear (LINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $86.47 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Linear has a market capitalization of $86.47 million and $12.97 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00610338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039468 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,108,825 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

