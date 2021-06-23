LINKA (LINKA) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $149,478.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.14 or 0.00615395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078191 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

