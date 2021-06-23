Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Increases Dividend to GBX 36 Per Share

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:LIO traded up GBX 24.54 ($0.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,654.54 ($21.62). 182,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,775. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,876.31 ($24.51). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,567.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

