LiquidApps Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,577.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $10,577.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000282 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00099062 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

