Lisk Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $253.30 million and approximately $16.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00005861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00038864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017426 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,320,208 coins and its circulating supply is 128,389,940 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

