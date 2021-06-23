Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $128.26 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $128.26 or 0.00380574 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.56 billion and approximately $2.64 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011348 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

