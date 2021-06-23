Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. 192,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 228,544 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

