Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £85,494.88 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 47.12 ($0.62). 118,003,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,148,500. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 59 ($0.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

