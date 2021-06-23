Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$75.87. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$75.73, with a volume of 448,395 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.56. The firm has a market cap of C$25.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4899995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

