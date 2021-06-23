Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.11. 6,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,707. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

