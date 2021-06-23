Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00158434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,933.69 or 0.99757209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

