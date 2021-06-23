Lor Inc Sells 120,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $664,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,216,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

RES stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,630. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

