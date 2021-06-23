Lotto (LOTTO) Trading Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $51.27 million and approximately $137,955.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00382142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.