LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

