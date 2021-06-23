LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 28.9% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.4% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $1,324,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

