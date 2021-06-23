LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,998 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 140.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Resources by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,861 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.75.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

