LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,483 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $4,183,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,287,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 611,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 68,905 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $336.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.