LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,881 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.51.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

