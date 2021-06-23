LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

