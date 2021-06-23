LSL Property Services’ (LSL) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

LSL traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 438 ($5.72). 26,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,720. LSL Property Services has a 52 week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.60 million and a PE ratio of 27.90.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

