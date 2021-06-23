LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
