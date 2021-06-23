Lua Swap (LUA) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00606398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077629 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.