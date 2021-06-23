Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.62. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 82,277 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUCRF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.70 to $0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.80 to $0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.