Lucira Health (LHDX) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) is one of 36 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 -$37.35 million -0.32 Lucira Health Competitors $406.29 million $35.75 million -59.18

Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Lucira Health Competitors -3,036.83% -282.05% -22.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lucira Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 Lucira Health Competitors 179 668 1093 34 2.50

Lucira Health currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Lucira Health peers beat Lucira Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

