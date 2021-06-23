Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$13.30 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.12. 1,905,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,401. The stock has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.61 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

