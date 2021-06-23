Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from C$13.30 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.12. 1,905,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.61 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

