LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.50.

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.14. The company had a trading volume of 114,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,314. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.38. The stock has a market cap of $411.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $165.59.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

