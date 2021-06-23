LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 261.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,804,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.