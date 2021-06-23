MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $151.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.25 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $137.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $605.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.10 million to $607.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $656.81 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $665.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -847.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.