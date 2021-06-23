Maecenas 24-Hour Volume Tops $426.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Maecenas has a market cap of $279,079.69 and $426.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.14 or 0.00633132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00078722 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

