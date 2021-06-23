MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to C$33.00 at CIBC

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 101,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,361. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $315,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

