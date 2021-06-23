MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAG. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.75.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,343. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 502.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.63.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). Analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total transaction of C$587,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,249 shares in the company, valued at C$4,495,613.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

