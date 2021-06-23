MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$33.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.75.

TSE:MAG traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.12. 99,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,343. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 107.30 and a quick ratio of 105.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 502.96.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total transaction of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. Insiders have sold a total of 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162 over the last three months.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

