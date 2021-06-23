Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Magna International reported earnings of ($1.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

NYSE MGA opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

