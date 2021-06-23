Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,886. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45. Magna International has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

