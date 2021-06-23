Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $2.11 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $123.50 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2,124.51 or 0.06507555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00596884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00077838 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

