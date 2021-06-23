Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 107.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,312.11. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

