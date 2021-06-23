Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Manolete Partners stock remained flat at $GBX 240 ($3.14) during midday trading on Wednesday. 189,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,995. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. Manolete Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 242.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.57 million and a PE ratio of 11.54.

MANO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

