MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Down 30.1% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00112170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00172666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,546.96 or 0.99724538 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

