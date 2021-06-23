MAPS (MAPS) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001499 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MAPS has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $22.45 million and $224,680.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,020,227 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

