MAPS Market Cap Reaches $22.79 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $22.79 million and approximately $114,510.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,017,928 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

