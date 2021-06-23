Marie Mendoza Sells 1,050 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $27,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $25,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $27,016.50.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 591,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.