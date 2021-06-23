Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45.

On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64.

Shares of FB traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $340.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,502,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $343.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

